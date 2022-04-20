Mat Best, a former United States Army Ranger, an entrepreneur who became an author and performer, has a unique viewpoint in life. He left the army after a certain time and went overseas as a contractor with the CIA.

Mat Best: Early Life, Net Worth, Professional Career And Relationships

MBest11x, the YouTube channel owned by Mat Best, has more than 1.19 million subscribers, according to YouTube statistics. In addition to his other enterprises, he owns Article 15 Clothing and Black Rifle Coffee Company, both of which he started with his fellow veterans. Mat Best was born on October 2, 1985, in Texas, in the United States. In El Paso, Mat grew up with his brothers in a working-class neighborhood.

Interesting facts About Mat Best

He enjoys using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and other similar platforms. Libra is his zodiac sign. His eyes are blue, and his hair is a medium brown tone. His body weight is approximately 70 kilograms. Several individuals look up to Mat Best as a successful social media influencer who has amassed a large following on social media.

Mat Best’s Childhood and Early Life:

Mat, a 35-year-old veteran from El Paso, Texas, in the United States, is a member of the military. Before lately, the specifics of his parents’ lives had been a closely guarded secret.

He was born into a military family and grew up in Santa Barbara, California, with his two brothers, where he currently resides. A naturalized citizen of the United States, he belongs to the ethnic group of White Caucasian descent.

Mat, who was born under the sign of Libra, is a successful businessman who also happens to be a genuine Christian. Matt joined the military when he was just 17 years old, having graduated from the United States Army Ranger School and joined the Army.

Mat Best’s Professional Career:

Mat enrolled in the Army at the age of seventeen, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and brothers. He reached the age of majority while undergoing training, and as a result, he enlisted in the 2nd Battalion. His training was completed in 15 days, and he was ready to deploy with his soldiers to Mosul.

Mat served with the 2nd Ranger Battalion and the 75th Ranger Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan on five separate occasions. After serving in the Navy, he went on to work as a contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency for over five years before returning to active duty. Mat is the Vice President of the BRCC. Mat took his hand at stand-up comedy for the first time in February.

YouTube channel MBest11x is the name of a former soldier’s channel on the social media platform. His satirical humor can be seen in his YouTube videos. On his YouTube channel, he has uploaded videos such as “If Veterans Were in Horror Movies 2,” “ISIS Button,” and “Epic Battle: The Last Cup of Coffee (FT CORRIDOR DIGITAL),” among others. Each of his videos has received more than 1 million views to date, making him one of the most popular YouTubers.

Mat Best’s Net Worth

Approximately $3 million in sales is generated by his company, Black Rifle Coffee, annually. According to some estimates, it is not yet known what Mat Best’s salary is, but it is estimated to be worth $3 million by 2022.

Mat Best Relationships:

He’s happily married to Noelle Best, whom he met on the internet.

