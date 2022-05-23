Mariska Magdolna Hargitay’s Age, Career, Net Worth, Early Life, Husband, Family, Bio

Mariska Magdolna Hargitay is a well-known American actress, producer, and donor. Her awards include a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

She is the daughter of a weight lifter and entertainer Mickey Hargitay and entertainer Jayne Mansfield.

Lesser Known Facts About Mariska Magdolna Hargitay’s Age, Family, Bio

Hargitay made her film and television debuts in the 1986 experience dramatization series Downtown and the 1985 repulsiveness parody picture Ghoulies.

She appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s before landing the lead role of Olivia Benson on the NBC drama series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-present), for which she has received rave reviews.

Mariska Hargitay Is Married To Who?

Since the premiere of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999, Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson’s supervisor on the hit crime drama.

Mariska has been living a life of marital happiness with her better half, Peter Hermann, for nearly as long as she’s been wowing viewers with her stunning acting abilities.

Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth

Indeed, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Hargitay is worth a cool $100 million, which is almost $540,000 every episode from her Law and Order: SVU salary. In addition to Law and Order, Hargitay has been in shows such as Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and other Law and Order spinoffs.

Mariska Hargitay’s Age

As of 2022, she is 58 years old. Every year on January 23, 1964, she celebrated her birthday.

Mariska Hargitay’s Husband

Peter Hermann is an entertainer, filmmaker, and author from the United States. He is married to Mariska Hargitay and has three children with her.

He is best known for his roles in Younger as Charles Brooks and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as Trevor Langan.

Mariska Hargitay’s Children

Mariska Hargitay has three children and is a happy mother.

Mariska Hargitay is best known for playing Olivia Benson, the boss police analyst turned-skipper on Law & Order: SVU. Regardless, the 57-year-old entertainer is referred to as “Mother” by her three children, whom she shares with her husband Peter Hermann.

Mariska married Peter Hermann, who is best known for his role in the film Younger, in 2004, and they soon became proud parents to August Miklos Hermann, 15, Amaya Josephine Hermann, 10, and Andrew Nicholas Hermann, 9, two of whom are twins.

Mariska Hargitay’s Family

Hargitay was born in Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, to entertainer and 1950s sex icon Jayne Mansfield and her husband. Mickey Hargitay, the previous Mr. Universe, was born in Hungary.

Her middle and first names are both Hungarian and refer to Mary Magdalene (Mariska is a little of Mary). She grew up Catholic.

Miklós and Zoltán are her older siblings, and Jayne Marie Mansfield and Antonio “Tony” Cimber (from her mother’s first and third marriages, respectively) and Tina Hargitay (from her father’s first marriage) are her half-siblings.

Hargitay’s parents divorced in May 1963, but an adjudicator later declared the divorce unlawful.

Mariska Hargitay’s Bio:

On January 23, 1964, in Santa Monica, California, Mariska (Ma-rish-ka) Magdolna Hargitay was born. Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield are her parents. Mariska, Zoltan, and Mickey Jr. were born in June 1967.

