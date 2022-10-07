Hunter Biden Net Worth- Career, Age, Wife, And More Updates

American lawyer and lobbyist Hunter Biden has a net worth of $1 million. Hunter is best known as the son of President Joe Biden.

Hunter is said to be a somewhat controversial figure because he apparently used his close relationship with his father to get good jobs with foreign companies.

He is also known to be struggling with drug addiction and to have had several affairs, including one with his brother’s widow.

Hunter Biden Net Worth, Career, Age, Wife

Hunter Biden was born in Delaware in February 1970. He was born in Wilmington. He is the son of Joe Biden. Hunter Biden attended Georgetown University and graduated.

He then went to Yale University and earned a law degree. He served in the United States Naval Reserve.

From July 2006 to January 2009, Hunter Biden was vice chairman of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

He founded Rosemont Seneca Partners, an international consulting firm, with another individual. From 2014 to 2019, he served on the board of Burisma Holdings, which produces natural gas in Ukraine.

While serving on the board of Burisma, Hunter Biden received an honorarium every month. In some months, this amount is said to have exceeded $50,000.

Full Name Hunter Biden Profession Lawyer

Investor Sources Of Income Profession Residence Washington DC Mansion Date Of Birth 4 February 1970 Age 52 years Old Gender Male Nationality American Education Graduation Wealth Type Self-Made Spouse Kathleen Buhle Year Of Service 2013-2014 Children 5

Hunter Biden Earnings

Hunter reportedly earned $6 million from various sources between 2014 and 2016. An email leaked to the public shows that Hunter earned $833,000 in 2013, $847,000 in 2014, and $2.5 million in 2016. From 2014 to 2019, he sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, which caused a lot of trouble.

Unfortunately, he spent the money as quickly as he got it and is now said to owe more than $475,000. That includes $320,000 in back taxes.

Leaked emails and texts allegedly showed Hunter spending his money on a whole fleet of toys, including a 2014 Porsche, an Audi, an $80,000 boat, a BMW, two trucks, and several Range Rovers.

He also allegedly spent heavily on drugs and women. With the help of an entertainment lawyer named Kevin Morris, he paid off the entire tax bill in 2020.Morris reportedly gave Biden $2 million to pay off the entire bill. It is unclear what, if any, arrangements were made before Kevin made the payment.

Must Read:

Eva Mendes Net Worth, Career, Husband, And Source Of Income!

Simon Thomas Net Worth, Wife, Source Of Income!

Hunter Biden Personal Life

From 1993 to 2017, Hunter Biden was married to Kathleen Buhle (after separating in 2015). Together they have three children.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Hunter said that he lives on $4,000 a month because he agreed to pay his ex-wife $37,000 a month for 10 years when they separated.

He dated his brother’s wife, Beau, from 2016 to 2019. Hunter married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen in May 2019. Ten days after they met, they married.

Hunter Biden Investigations

In December 2020, Biden’s attorney told the public that the federal government was investigating his tax affairs as a possible crime.

The New York Times and CNN, citing information from people with knowledge of the investigation, reported that it began in late 2018 and related to possible violations of tax and money laundering laws as well as his business dealings abroad, particularly in China.

The Wall Street Journal reported Biden provided legal and consulting services that brought in money from outside the United States. It based its findings on a report by Senate Republicans that those services were paid for with millions of dollars in wire transfers from companies linked to Chinese energy magnate Ye Jianming.

People familiar with the investigation told The New York Times that FBI investigators were unable to find enough evidence to prosecute possible money laundering offenses, even after seizing a laptop allegedly belonging to Biden. As a result, the investigation was expanded to include tax matters.

Hunter Biden Navel Career

In May 2013, Biden’s application for a position with the U.S. Naval Reserve was approved. At age 43, Biden was accepted into a program that assigns commissions and staff positions to a small number of applicants with desirable skills.

Biden received an exemption because of his age and an exemption because of a drug problem he had in the past. He was then sworn in as a direct commission official. Joe Biden administered the oath of office to him in a White House ceremony. The following month, Biden tested positive for cocaine in a urine test and was subsequently admini

Read More:

Christian Walker Net Worth, Age, Bio, Career, And Income!