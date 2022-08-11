0 SHARES Share Tweet

Elvis Presley died in August 1977, yet the “Rock and Roll” revolution is still going strong 45 years later. Presley is regarded as the all-time most successful solo musical artist in terms of sales, with an estimated 1 billion units sold and counting. The Essential Elvis album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2016, Presley was the fourth highest-earning dead celebrity in America, after only Michael Jackson, cartoonist Charles Schulz, and golfer Arnold Palmer. Millions of fans, many of whom were born after the King’s death, regard him as a God-like figure, a man born on the outskirts who drew a huge fan base and whom some still swear is alive.

Elvis Presley Early Life

Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, in the state’s rugged upcountry region known as the “Balkans of the South.” After serving time in Mississippi’s Parchman prison for forging a check, his father struggled to make ends meet, working several jobs and joining FDR’s Works Progress Administration. His mother was dedicated to her son, especially since Presley had a stillborn twin brother.

Elvis Presley‘s family eventually relocated to Memphis, which was ideal for him. The city was sandwiched between the blues-soaked Delta and Nashville’s almost entirely white country-and-western music scene. After a brief, unsuccessful visit the previous year, Presley cut a record with producer Sam Phillips, who headed Sun Records on Union Avenue in the summer of 1954.

Elvis Presley Career

Presley performed the two songs from that tape a few weeks later at an open-air performance at Memphis’ Overton Park Shell. His powerful body and amazing voice, which varied smoothly from baritone to tenor and above, drove the audience, led by jubilant youth, crazy!

In 1955, Elvis secured a $40,000 record contract with RCA. In 1956, he published his debut album Blue Suede Shoes. Later, the vocalist was dubbed King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Throughout his career, he endured critique, publicity, and scandal.

Real Name Elvis Aron Presley Nick Names The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis and the Pelvis Born On January 8, 1935 Died August 16, 1977 Birth Place Tupelo, Tennessee, U.S. Profession Musician, Actor, and Singer Age 42 Net worth $20 million Wife Priscilla Presley Nationality American Height 1.82 m Weight 77 kg Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown

Youth across America fell in love with Elvis after his concerts with National Guard service members. By the end of 1956, Presley had earned a whopping $22 million! This year, he also appeared in his debut film. In addition, the American icon delivered hit solo songs in 1957, soon becoming America’s number one artist.

Presley was enlisted into the United States Army in 1958. His arrival was a big deal in the media. Elvis Presley underwent basic and advanced military training in Fort Hood, Texas, where he was temporarily assigned to Company A, 2d Medium Tank Battalion, 37th Arm.

His mother was diagnosed with hepatitis the next year, and her condition progressively declined. He traveled to Memphis after receiving an emergency leave of absence to see her. Sadly, she died of heart failure two days later, at 46. Presley was crushed and would never be the same again. Presley returned to the United States in 1960 and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. After his military service, he began working in the film industry.

Elvis Presley Cause Of Death

Presley was at the pinnacle of his career until his terrible death in 1977. Presley was discovered dead at Graceland in the middle of August 1977 while preparing for yet another tour. The stated cause of death was heart failure. The cause of death was disputed, but it is apparent that he died the death of an opioid addict. Presley’s death signaled a strange new beginning. Tribute artists bloomed and continue to proliferate, filling venues with new and old admirers.

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth

Elvis Presley’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. His net worth at the time of his death was $20 million. In 1956, he was offered $50,000 to appear on the Ed Sullivan Show. He has made more than $22 million outside the album sales market.

Elvis Presley Wife

It is a known fact that Priscilla was the wife of Elvis. Presley met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu in Bad Nauheim, Germany. After a seven-and-a-half-year courtship, they eventually tied the knot. The couple welcomed their daughter Lisa Marie Presley nine months later, on February 1st, 1968. They did, unfortunately, divorce in 1973.

Elvis was also very close to his mother. Even into his adulthood, their bond had remained incredibly strong; Presley would call her by her pet names, and they would still engage in baby talk.