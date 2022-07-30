0 SHARES Share Tweet

Charlotte Frances Riley is a well-known English actress born on December 29, 1981. She is well recognized for her performances as Sarah Hurst in Easy Virtue (2008) and Catherine Earnshaw in ITV’s production of Wuthering Heights. Both of these parts garnered her a lot of attention (2009). 2009 marked the beginning of her relationship with the actor Tom Hardy, and they tied the knot in 2014 and now have two little ones.

Riley was born in the town of Grindon, located in County Durham. She went to Teesside High School from the age of 9 till she graduated when she was 18 years old. Her childhood was spent in County Durham. She attended St. Cuthbert’s, Durham University between 2000 and 2003, performing with the sketch comedy group, the Durham Revue, and in plays and musicals. She also attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art between 2005 and 2007, where she studied acting.

Where Was Charlotte Riley Born And Raised?

Charlotte Riley graduated from Teesside High School, where she studied for all four years. In later years, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Linguistics from St. Cuthbert’s University in Durham. She attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in addition to having a strong passion for theater, particularly plays and musicals.

Riley’s father is named Michael Riley, and her mother was named Margaret Riley when she was born. In addition, she has a brother who goes by the name of Simon Riley.

She began her career on stage and has been in some plays, one of which being Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. She earned the Sunday Times Playwriting Award for her work on the play Shaking Cecelia, in which she also starred as the lead character.

She was recognized as Best Actress at the London Independent Film Festival in 2013 for her performance in the science fiction movie Entity, which was released in 2012. On Peaky Blinders, Charlotte had a co-starring role with the actor Cillian Murphy. Jude Law, Mekhi Phifer, and Jon Voight are all actors, and their birthdays are the same as hers. She enjoys singing and drawing in her spare time.

Charlotte Riley’s Career Beginnings

Riley, who comes from a family with no history in the entertainment industry, has known from a very early age that she would work in the acting field. Her desire to become an actress motivated her to enroll in the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art acting program.

Her acting career began to take off after she was cast in an episode of the television sitcom Grownups in 2007. Likely, her performance as May Fitz Carleton in the drama series Peaky Blinders is why she is most recognized.

She made her debut in the 2016 film London Has Fallen, the sequel to the film Olympus Has Fallen, in which she featured among the likes of Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman. Olympus Fell was released in 2013. The novels Easy Virtue, Wuthering Heights, and World Without End are among her most notable works.

Charlotte Riley’s Net Worth

According to tabloids, the English actress Charlotte has a net worth of around $8 million. Even though she had a challenging beginning to her career, she eventually got roles in several movies under her name.

The film London Has Fallen, in which she played the part of Agent Jacqueline “Jax” Marshall, grossed $205.8 million worldwide while having a budget of just $60 million. Similarly, the earnings of her previous film, Edge of Tomorrow, were almost $370,500,000 while having a budget of just $178,000,000.

Charlotte Riley Relationships

Moving on to Charlotte’s professional life, she first appeared on television in an episode of the British comedy Grownups, which aired in 2007. As a result of the hostile reception that the comedy received from the media, Charlotte was mainly ignored. Later on, she went on to perform guest appearances in the programs Holby City and Inspector George Gently, both of which aired in the same year; however, the evaluations for both shows were only mediocre.

Her career got off to a shaky start, but her big break came in the telefilm version of Emily Bronte’s novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights, which was released in 2009. The book was written under the pen name Emily Bronte. Almost immediately after appearing in that telefilm, she began appearing in various other films and television programs.

Awards And Honors Received By Charlotte Riley

In the miniseries “The Town,” which aired in 2012, Riley portrayed the part of Alice. She played the role of Nance in the film Edge of Tomorrow, which was released in 2014. In 2004, she was awarded the Sunday Times Playwriting Award for her work on the play “Shaking Cecilia,” which she co-wrote.

At the London Independent Film Festival in 2013, she was awarded not one but two prizes and is now in consideration for a Saturn Award. In 2014, Charlotte wed Tom Hardy, who was also an actor, and the couple now has two children together.

Charlotte’s Business Ventures

Additionally, she received her education at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Her debut on television occurred the same year, with appearances in the television programs Grownups and Holby City.

In 2009, she played the role of Maggie in the television miniseries The Take and Cathy in the television movie Wuthering Heights. Both of these roles were for television. From 2010 to 2011, she appeared in reoccurring episodes of the DCI Banks, and in 2012, she featured in the television miniseries World Without End.