Baz Luhrmann Net Worth 2022: Age, Wife, Children & Bio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On September 17, 1962, Australia gave birth to Baz Luhrmann. The Great Gatsby, Australia, Moulin Rouge, and Romeo + Juliet are among his best-known works.

Moulin Rouge was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2002 for Best Director. When he was a student at St. Paul’s College in Manly, he took part in a production of Henry IV, Part 1.

Baz Luhrmann Net Worth: How Rich Is He In 2022!

Australian Baz Luhrmann, a producer a, nd screenwriter, arisorth $50 million. When Luhrmann first arrived in Australia, he made a name for himself as a theatrical director before transitioning to the big screen.

A film version of his play “Strictly Ballroom,” released in 1992, was his first foray into the film industry. As a result of the unexpected success of the picture, Baz was hailed as a rising star in the industry.

Baz Luhrmann’s Bio

Baz Luhrmann, the stage name of Mark Anthony Luhrmann, was born on September 17, 1962, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. His father, Leonard Luhrmann, ran a movie theatre and a petrol station, while his mother, Barbara Carmel, ran a clothes store and taught ballroom dance.

At Narrabeen Sports High School in rural New South Wales, Luhrmann attended St. Joseph’s Hastings Regional School in Port Macquarie and St. Paul’s Catholic College. He also went to Herons Creek Primary School near his birthplace.

After meeting Craig Pearce while studying Shakespeare at St. Paul’s Catholic College, Baz went on to work with him on the scripts for “Strictly Ballroom,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby.

Legally, Luhrmann used the pseudonym Bazmark in his early twenties. ‘Winter of Our Dreams,’ his first film appearance, was released the same year he graduated from high school.

When the Bond Theatre Company debuted in 1982 at Bondi Beach’s Pavilion in Sydney, Baz was a co-founding member. After appearing in the television documentary “Kids of the Cross,” Luhrmann enrolled in the acting school at Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1983 and graduated in 1985.

Career Beginnings

New Moon Theatre Company hired Baz to direct their performance of “Crocodile Creek.” In 1992, he made a film adaptation of his play “Strictly Ballroom,” which earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe. When Romeo + Juliet” was released in 1996 and made $147.5 million worldwide against a $14.5 million budget, Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes were cast in the lead roles.

The film’s box office take was $179.2 million. They rejoined Kidman for the 2008 picture “Australia,” which also starred Hugh Jackman. It made $211.3 million at the box office, and Baz followed it up in 2013 with “The Great Gatsby.”

Net Worth And Earnings

At age 57, the well-known director Baz Luhrmann has a net worth of $20 Million. Being a Director for a living gave him the financial security he needed. It is his home city of Sydney. He collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio on his contemporary adaptations of Romeo and Juliet and The Great Gatsby.

Personal Life / Relationships

On January 26, 1997, Baz wed production designer Catherine Martin, and the couple went on to have two children: a girl named Lillian was born on October 10, 2003, and a boy named William was born on June 8, 2005. Luhrmann is an avid follower of the Melbourne Demons, a club that competes in the Australian Football League.

Awards And Honors

Luhrmann got three nominations for “Moulin Rouge!” in 2002, including one for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, one for Best Director at the Golden Globes, and one for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Comedy, or Musical for “Strictly Ballroom” in 1994. “Romeo + Juliet” was nominated for seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay and the David Lean Award for Direction.

For “Strictly Ballroom” in 1992, he won two awards from the Australian Film Institute, one for Best Director and one for Best Original or Adapted Screenplay.

Assets

Bought $13.5 million in 2017, Luhrmann paid for a 19th-century townhouse in New York City. He then proceeded to carry out a multi-million dollar renovation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Baz and Catherine could not relocate permanently to the United States.

For little under $20 million, the couple put their six-bedroom, five-bathroom home on the market in March 2022, with Catherine recalling, “They were simply like, “This is absurd,” and said as much. It’s been almost three years since someone last resided there. It’s a win-win situation, too.

Read More: