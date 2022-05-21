Shanna Is ‘Hoping’ To Date Her Ex Again Despite His Domestic Abuse Arrest After Travis’ Wedding to Kourtney- Detail Explored!!

People are wondering if Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau are back together after a tumultuous start to the year between the on-again, off-again couple. Many people are wondering if Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau are back together after a rocky start to the year.

Shanna Moakler And Matthew Rondeau Are Back Together?

It’s up for debate. “This is who holds my heart,” Shanna captioned a story about the two enjoying a kiss on May 18, 2022. “I don’t care if you don’t like it,” she commented over the photo. “Walk away if you don’t have anything nice to say.” He’s a good guy. He is devoted. He is gifted and well-liked.”

After spending the night with a neighbor, Matthew went on an Instagram rant about how Shanna had betrayed him. He also stated that Shanna was still in love with her ex-husband Travis Barker, with whom she had two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, between 2004 and 2008. “So, it’s over, all right?” In a since-deleted Instagram video, Rondeau exclaimed, “Oh Lord is f–king proper, so report me now as a consequence of that is reached.” “I’ve arrived.” I’m never going to speak to this f–king example of a f–king person again. The truth is that I realized she was talking to different f–king people during our entire relationship.”

The news of the couple’s possible reunion comes only days after Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in a formal ceremony. The two were unofficially married on April 3, 2022, after Travis performed at the Grammy Awards, and were properly married on May 16, 2022, in a courthouse in Santa Barbara. Shanna has always been critical of her ex’s new relationship. She darkened Travis and Kourtney’s relationship in response to another person’s comments regarding relationships.

Shanna was given a protective order against Matthew after the assault, which specifies that he must not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, or assault” the Celebrity Big Brother star or contact her “by any means.” He must also keep a distance of at least 100 yards from her at all times and leave her house promptly. Shortly after, the two were spotted together on a trip to Rhode Island.

