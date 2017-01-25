Wrestling success at home tournament

It was a big weekend of wrestling this past weekend in Chamberlain. The action started Friday night for the Cubs as the team wrestled two duals. The team started out the evening wrestling against Region 3 opponent Milbank. The Cubs came out tough in the dual and competed hard picking up wins for the Cubs were Max Donovan, Collin Powell, Dilen Anderson, Remington Rossow, Ruger Forester, and Nash Hutmacher. The team gives up 24 points in forfeits so the ending score was 46-33 for the Milbank Bulldogs. I was happy how the team showed up and wrestled hard with great intensity. The night ended with the Cubs competing against the Douglas Patriots. The team lost the dual 48-30 but picked up wins from Max, Collin, Remington, Ruger, and Nash. Although the team again did not win the dual, I liked how we took the same attitude into the dual and really went after the win in every match.

