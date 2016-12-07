Wrestling Season Under Way

Wrestling season is beginning under the direction of Head Coach John Donovan, and Assistant Coach, Jeff Steckelberg. There are no seniors in the wrestling program this year. The returning letter winners are Dilen Anderson, Tommy Redig, Max Donovan, Collin Powell, Tyler Sorenson, Nash Hutmacher and Ruger Forester. In addition to the seven letter winners, Jett Evans, Remington Rossow, Hunter Foltz, Josiah Thompson, Deion Stork, Gabe Skustad and Jessie Hawk will be joining the squad. Donovan is working with a young group of athletes, but many of these wrestlers have two-three years of varsity experience.

“The youth is in age only, and not in experience,” mentioned the coach.