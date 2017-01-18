Lady Raiders edge past the Lady Cubs

PRESHO – The Lady Cubs traveled to Presho to take on their I-90 rivals, the Lady Raiders on Tues., Jan. 10. The Raiders were 6-1 and the Lady Cubs were 2-4. Lyman has five seniors in the starting line-up and Chamberlain has no starting seniors. The game turned out to be a low scoring, defensive battle with the Lady Raiders winning 26-24. High Scorer for Chamberlain was Mady Handel with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Hannah Anderson was the top rebounder with 11 boards. Sierra Kenobbie had 5 steals. For Lyman, Shelby Schindler had 10 points.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/