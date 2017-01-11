Lady Cubs Down the Lady Braves 46-40

Chamberlain fought hard to defeat the Cheyenne Eagle Butte Lady Braves on Sat., Jan. 7. The Lady Cubs came from behind to take the victory. At the half time break, Chamberlain trailed CEB 18-20. Sierra Kenobbie and Mady Handel scored in double figures with 17 points and 14 points respectively. Handel was the top rebounder with 19 boards for the Lady Cubs, and Hannah Anderson grabbed 14 rebounds. Coach Neuharth expressed his gratitude and elation towards his team by saying, “I truly am happy for the girls, they work hard in practice and it's nice to see that work pay off with a win. We had many players step up and make plays. All the credit goes to the girls...great job!”

