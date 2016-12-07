JV Gymnasts compete at Pierre Quadrangular

The Chamberlain Gymnasts competed at their first meet this season on Dec. 1. The ladies traveled to Pierre to compete against Huron, Pierre, and Stanley County. Huron and Pierre are AA Competitors.

The JV team scored 98 points. Coach Sherri Knippling was satisfied with the performance as last year's team averaged 99 points for a team score with 106 being the high score. “We have some very talented 8th grade gymnasts who have actually earned their way onto the Varsity team by the scores from this meet,” stated the Coach.

Coach Knippling is noticing some talent coming up with the 7th graders that competed in their first meet. This gives the gymnasts a base on which to build. Lydia Day performed the only no fall routine on the beam.