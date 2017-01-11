Gymnasts win home meet

The Chamberlain Gymnastics Team win their home parents night meet with a 4-point lead over their opponents. The girls had a good night overall. Our floor and beam were up in spite of having 15 falls on beam, three of which counted against our team score. We do need to work on our execution on both these events to improve our scores and to keep from falling off the beam.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/