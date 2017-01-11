Cubs Score a win against CEB

Salem - In the final middle school wrestling tournament of the season, The CMS wrestlers along with three Junior Varsity wrestlers traveled to the McCentral Middle School & Junior Varsity Tournament on Dec. 20. There were 20 teams participating and close to 400 wrestlers involved in the tournament. Chamberlain sixth graders participating were Sheldon Mayer, Noah Hutmacher, Paden Bairey, CJ Yost, Swade Reis, Caden Wisenbaugh, and Ty Graesser. Paden Bairey and Swade Reis received second place finishes with 2-1 records at the tournament.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/