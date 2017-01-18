Cubs battle Cavaliers for a victory

It took four quarters for the Chamberlain boys’ basketball team to defeat the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Sat., Jan. 14, at the Armory. Bon Homme came on strong through the first two periods, but by the end of the third quarter, the Cubs had tied the score. In the fourth quarter, Chamberlain would out-score the Cavaliers 20-7 and defeat a very good team, 73-60. Four Cub players were in double figures with Seth Friesz leading the Cubs with 24 points. Tiegen Priebe had 18 points, six assists and three steals. Dodge Knippling had a doubledouble, with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Riggs Priebe contributed ten points off the bench including two three-pointers.

