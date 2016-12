CHS Volleyball Team Back row: Makenzie Sorenson, Aver Long, Mady Handel, Hanna Anser, Alayne Daly, Izzy Tyrell, Brenna Comfert, and Jamie Pazour. Middle row: Danielle Arpan, Grace Yeaton, Madison Harmon, Allison Comp, and Cassidy Brouse Front row: Taylor Sharping and Coach Amy Donovan

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition