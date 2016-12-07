CMS wrestlers compete at Winner Invitational

Chamberlain Middle School sent their wrestling team to Winner on Nov. 28 to compete. There was a total of nine teams with approximately 135 young wrestlers.

There were eight sixth graders competing in the tournament. 1st place winners were Noah Hutmacher (2-0) and Paden Bairey (3-0). Second place finishers were CJ Yost (2-1), Caden Wisenbaugh (2-1), and Ty Graesser (2- 1). Ghavin Bies (1-2) and Sheldon Mayer (1-2) brought home a third place finish. Jude Colombe (0-3) was also a participant in the tournament.

Seventh grade wrestler Christian Bishop took first by winning three matches. Thomas Powell, Wyatt Powers, Mikyle Weston, and Sellyck McManus placed third in the tournament by winning one match and losing two. Cody Steen and Dominic Santiago lost three matches.