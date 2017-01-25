Funeral services for Victor L. Sitting Crow, 72, of Fort Thompson were held on January 21, 2017 at the Crow Creek Tribal Hall at Fort Thompson with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson.

Victor Louis (Zitkana Snala) Sitting Crow 71, began his journey to the Spirit World on January 17, 2017 at his home in Ft. Thompson.

Victor was born at Old Ft. Thompson, SD. To Hollis Medicine Crow and Lucy Obago, due to health reasons he would be adopted and raised by his Grandparents Louis Sitting Crow and Eunice Stands On Top.

Victor was a proud member of the Crow Creek Hunkpati Oyate. Victor was a carpenter by trade and worked for the Crow Creek Housing for many years. Victor lived his entire life in the Ft. Thompson area except for a few years when attended the Kicking Horse Job Corps in Montana as a heavy machinery operator.

Victor is one of the last surviving members of the Venturas, a very well-known Rock and Roll band who traveled the North and South Dakota in the 60’s and early 70’s, band members were Art Surrounded, Leslie Medicine Crow, Paul and George Bagola,

In 1991 Victor was cast in the movie Thunder Heart, his part was a cameo appearance behind Val Kilmer and Graham Greene during the powwow scene, to this day he is known as Thunder Heart around Ft. Thompson.

Victor was a kind-hearted individual who cherished watching his children and grandchildren in all their lifetime events. Victor enjoyed the Lode Star Casino, collecting pictures of all his family members, attending all the local summertime Powwows and cheering on his beloved Crow Creek Chieftains and Pittsburg Steelers.

Victor fell ill while attending his granddaughter Laslie Sitting Crows Basketball Game on Tuesday January 17, grateful for sharing his last days are his granddaughters Cheyenne, Lakota, Kendra, Laslie, Grandsons Darren and Elliot Sitting Crow.

Victor is leaving behind His Children Clayton Crawford (Dana), Victoria Crawford, Myron Sitting Crow, Marlon Sitting Crow, Loretta Sitting Crow, His second wife Kathryn, Hunka daughters Cynthia Drapeau, Stephany Ear, a nephew Ivan Long Crow, Twenty five grand Children and 21 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, Band member Art Surrounded.

Victor was proceeded in death by his parents Hollis Medicine Crow and Lucy Obago, adopted grandparents Louis Sitting Crow and Eunice Stands On Top, Brothers Leslie Medicine Crow, William “Flash” White Light, Nephew Alan Ashes, a granddaughter in infancy, a grandson Noah, Great Grandchildren Autha and Little Rain, His first Wife Noreen, His Band Members, Leslie Medicine Crow, Paul and George Bagola.

Services will be conducted by Craig West and Londel Seaboy,