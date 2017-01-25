Ruby Hoffman

Ruby Mae Hoffman, 87, of Platte, SD passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at her home. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Friday, January 27, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2017 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.

Ruby Mae (Harding) Hoffman was born on September 8, 1929 to Reuben and Florence (Johnson) (Hill) Harding on the family homestead northeast of Platte, SD. She attended school in Platte and was united in marriage to Melvin Robert Hoffman on March 28, 1945 in Lake Andes, SD. To this union eight children were born. Ruby took pride in being a farmwife and mother, later she was employed at the Barrister Restaurant, Platte Hatchery and Platte Lanes Café.

Ruby was active in the Platte community as a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115 Auxiliary and the Platte Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, playing Canasta with the neighbors, watching TV games shows and being outdoors golfing and tending to her flower garden. Ruby was a great cook and baker, as well as skilled in crochet. She loved attending her grandkid’s sporting events and spending time with family.

Grateful for having shared in Ruby’s life: her eight children: Robert (Sarah) Hoffman, Ruth (Paul) Lucas, Mary (Dave) Meyerink, Donna (Terry) Boysen, David Hoffman all of Platte, SD, Lorna (Irv) Lange of Clinton, IA, Jelene (Ray) Wipf of Freeman, SD and Brenda (Roy) Cromwell of Sioux Falls, SD; 25 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Hill of Platte, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (Mar. 10, 2004); sons-in-law: James Olsen, Jr. and Delwyn BaanHofman; a grandson, Joseph Tanner Olsen; her parents; four brothers: Spencer, George, Robert and an infant; and six sisters: Mary, Margaret, Hazel, Leona, Verna and Mildred.

Memorials in Ruby’s honor may be directed to: Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation (CCHF), 6009 W. 41st St. Suite #4, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 or Wings & Hope Cancer Fund, PO Box 192, Platte, SD 57369 or Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115 Auxiliary, c/o Bonnie Hoppe, PO Box 362, Platte, SD 57369.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.