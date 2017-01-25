Memorial services for Oscar Deiss, a resident of the Lakewood Health Care Center in Staples and formerly of Verndale and South Dakota, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 the St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena with Pastor Stephen Meltzer presiding. A gathering of family and friends will be at the church on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services. Oscar passed away at the age of 94 years at the Lakewood Health Care Center in Staples, MN.

Oscar was born, the second of seven children, to George and Paulina (Stoebner) Deiss on November 2, 1922 in Tripp, SD. He was baptized into his Christian faith on December 17, 1922. Oscar attended rural school through the eighth grade. He farmed with his father and brothers until entering the US Navy on January 19, 1945. He served on the USS Culebra Island until March 21, 1946 having reached the rank of Seaman First Class.

Upon his discharge Oscar returned to Reliance, SD to continue ranching. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Irene Cross on February 16, 1949 in Fort Pierre, SD. They raised two daughters and a son on their ranch which specialized in cattle and small grain. In 1976, they purchased two farms near Verndale, MN, where Oscar actively farmed until 2000 when they moved into Wadena.

Oscar had a love for all animals and especially enjoyed his registered quarter horses. Along with ranching, he enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, fishing and pheasant hunting. Oscar and Phyllis were longtime members of the Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club. Oscar was a member of the VFW Post #3922 in Wadena and the Legion Post #0179 of Kennebec, SD.

Oscar was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, in September of 2003; parents George and Paulina; sisters Martha Rank, Madalina Peters and Rosie Peterson; and brothers Robert, Herbert and Edwin Deiss.

He is survived by his children Karen (Kenneth) Carpenter of Verndale, MN, Cathy (James) Christianson of Rochester, MN, and George (Julie) Deiss of Wadena, MN; grandchildren Timothy (Shell) Carpenter, Wayne (Olga) Carpenter, Kari Carpenter, Michael (Josie) Deiss, Jeffery (Candice) Deiss and Elizabeth Christiansen; along with nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Oscar was a devoted husband and father with a very special sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his children and grandchildren. He was a quiet man who was liked by all.

Honorary pallbearers will be Oscar’s grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter Alzheimers. Alz.org mnnd.

Arrangements are with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)