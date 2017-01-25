Gloria Marquez- Ferrier

Funeral services for Gloria Mary Marquez-Ferrier, 94, of Chamberlain, SD will be 2:00 pm Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Water of Life Assembly of God Church in Chamberlain with burial in the Graceland Cemetery at Oacoma, SD. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with family present at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.

Gloria Mary Marquez was born on January 4, 1923 in Culebra, Puerto Rico to Alejandro and Matilda (Rodriguez) Marquez. After the death of her mother she and her siblings were brought to a catholic orphanage at Peakskill, NY. When her and her sister Amy left the orphanage, they rented an apartment together and Gloria was making uniforms for the servicemen during World War II. Gloria was a seamstress which she learned in the home. Gloria met her future husband, Wayne Ferrier of Minnesota, at a USO dance while he was on leave from his ship. On January 6, 1945, Gloria was united in marriage in Manhattan, NY. They moved to St. Cloud, MN where Wayne worked for the Veterans Hospital. During their time in Minnesota, three children were born Judy, Virgil, and Janet. In 1949, they returned to New York where Gloria’s family was in Long Island, NY. While in New York, two children were born Amy and Donna. Gloria worked as a seamstress for Kenwood Knitting Mills for over 30 years and Wayne worked for the Veterans Hospital in North Port, NY. When they retired in 1981 and moved to Oacoma, SD where Wayne built a house for them. Wayne drove the school bus for a few years and Gloria enjoyed doing a little sewing and mending for family.

Gloria loved her family dearly and was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was always making sure everyone else was taken care of and happy. She always put others first. They occasionally spent a few winters in Florida with their daughter Judy and attended many WWII reunions and enjoyed them very much.

Gloria passed away on January 20, 2017 at Aurora Brule Nursing Home in White Lake, SD at the age of 94. Gratefully sharing her life are her children Judy (Dave) Teeples of West Palm Beach, FL, Virgil Ferrier of San Diego, CA, Janet Ferrier-McCormick of Sioux Falls, SD, Amy (Gary) Goodman of Oacoma, SD and Donna (Jim Schoenhard) Willey of Chamberlain, SD; 14 grandchildren Amy Willey, Asa Willey, Troy Goodman, Gary Goodman, Jr., Penny Jensen, Cody Toupal, Johnny Schulz, Roger Schulz, Robert Cerullo, Rocco Cerullo, Marty Cerullo, Guy Cerullo, Sandra Manns, and Christopher Ferrier; 26 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Wayne; four brothers Arturo “Arthur” Marquez, Enrique “Henry” Marquez, Pedro “Pete” Marquez, and Alejandro “Toli” Marquez; and three sisters Eulalia “Lolly” Rodriguez, Zoraida Zorrilla, and Amelia “Amy” Zorrilla.