Dwayne D. Scott

Dwayne Dennis Scott, 61, of Kimball, SD passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center. Funeral Mass were held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.

Dwayne Dennis Scott was born on August 22, 1955 to Ernest J. and Elsie (Holoubek) Scott in Mitchell, SD. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1973 and began what would be a 42 year career in the grocery business. He had worked in Kimball at the grocery store and as a meat cutter for Lee Engel and Bob Folan and was most recently employed by Art and Martha Winsky at A & M Market until his retirement. On October 11, 1986 Dwayne was united in marriage to Edna “Jeanne” McKnight at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball where he was a member.

Dwayne was a past member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the Elks Lodge of Chamberlain, SD and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, pheasant hunting and going out for a drive. He was an avid sports fan – following the Minnesota Twins and Vikings and attending sporting events for his boys, nieces and nephews. Dwayne was known for his big heart and the 4th of July won’t be the same without his famous ribs.

Grateful for having shared in Dwayne’s life: his wife of over 30 years, Jeanne Scott of Kimball, SD; two sons: Patrick (Ashley) Scott and Adam Scott, both of Mitchell, SD; a granddaughter, Ryleigh Foster; six siblings: Marie Scott of Kimball, SD, Ernest W. (Marly) Scott of Mitchell, SD, Frank J. (Deb) Scott of Kimball, SD, Donald J. (Lauree) Scott of Gillette, WY, Debra (Dave) Spinar of Brandon, SD and Delores “DeeDee” (Ted) LaFleur of Madison, SD; mother and father-in-law, John (Shirley) McKnight; in-laws: Rita (Warren) Neff, Rev. John (Cheryl) McKnight, LaDonna McKnight, Brett Jarman and Vonda Jarman; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest J. and Elsie Scott; a sister and brother-in-law, Diann and Mike Simon; and a great nephew, Derek McManigal.

Memorials in Dwayne’s honor may be directed to: American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.