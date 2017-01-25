Funeral services for Cheryl C. Ziegler-Fairbanks, 26, of Lower Brule, SD were held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD.

Cheryl Chantell Ziegler-Fairbanks was born February 9, 1990 in Brooklyn, NY to Pamela Jean Ziegler and Troy Fairbanks. Cheryl lived in Gillette, WY and Rapid City, SD. In 1996, she moved to Lower Brule, SD where she spent most of her life. Cheryl grew up in the Pow Wow Circle along with her brothers Stephen Fairbanks, Daniel Ziegler, Troy Fairbanks, Jr., and Majestic Fairbanks. Cheryl picked up her first pair of boxing gloves at the age of 8 years with her cousin Cheyenne Ziegler as her mentor/trainer. She loved the adrenaline of the boxing ring. As she entered into high school, she began playing basketball. She was a force of strength and skill out on the court. Her boxing started to flourish at the age of 18 when she entered the tough-man competitions with many champion wins along with a few losses. It wasn’t long until she caught the eye of the New York Times, received recognition with a television documentary of her life and boxing as well as an article in the New York Times. Cheryl hung up her gloves to become a mother and had four beautiful children: Brooklyn with special friend Loren Fallis, Sr., Blake and Evlynn with special friend Devin Gray, and Devlynn with special friend Loren Goodlow, Jr. It wasn’t long until her desire for boxing called her once again. She was full of life and energy, always positive, loved to crack jokes especially with her big brother Daniel “Niglet”. She had a bright beautiful smile with an unforgettable laugh. Cheryl got along with everyone but had only a few people she was close with.

Cheryl passed away on January 15, 2017 at the age of 26 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her Ina Pam Ziegler; father Troy Fairbanks; brothers Daniel Ziegler, Troy Fairbanks, Jr., Majestic Fairbanks, and Stephan Fairbanks; grandmother Sue Ziegler; and many other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her great grandmother Geraldine Ziegler, Carrie World Turner, and Della Brown; great grandfather Vincent Thomas; grandfather Bill Ziegler; uncles Elmer Ziegler, Mike Ziegler, Francis Ziegler, and Wes Ziegler; cousin Zarayah Walters; and nephew Mason Naser.