Arnie Wick, 73, of Irene, formerly of Mitchell, died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Sunset Manor Avera Health, Irene. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 24 at the Wesleyan Church, Mitchell. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Mitchell. Arrangements are with the Bittner Funeral Chapel, Mitchell.

Arnie Douglas Wick was born on November 12, 1943 to Carl and Grace (Houser) Wick at Mitchell. He went to school in Oacoma, SD, and on to welding school in Nebraska. He worked very hard on construction jobs and also did painting and various jobs. He married Diana Adams and they had three beautiful children. His health started to give him problems which required several hospitalizations. He lived in several places until he eventually ended up in Irene, SD. The last few years he lived at Sunset Memorial Nursing Home in Irene, SD, they were the best caretakers anyone could ask for. He became a devoted Christian, reading the Bible, helping at church services and helping in other areas where he could. He was very well liked and had a grin on his face that would brighten your day. People that new Arnie said he will be greatly missed because he was always kind and caring.

He is survived by his mother, Grace, of Mitchell; three children: Christopher, Brian and Kimberly Wick all of Mitchell; five sisters: Mary Lawver of La Quinta, CA, Jean Larson of Mitchell, Linda Frederickson of Tracy, MN, Kathy (Mick) Hanks of Mitchell, and Lorrie (Brian) Berg of Sioux Falls; one brother, Richard Wick of Sioux Falls, and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl, and brothers-in-law, Lyle Larson and Greg Frederickson.