Second Lieutenant Adam B. Larson, 28 of Kingsley, formerly of Chamberlain, SD, passed away, Monday January 16, 2017 unexpectedly while training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Marcus, Iowa, with Rev. Don Meyer officiating with military rites conducted at the church. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Adam was born May 14, 1988 in Rapid City, SD, to Aaron and Sheryl (Schultz) Larson. The family moved to Chamberlain, SD when he was a young child. While at Chamberlain High School, Adam was active in drama, vocal, and instrumental music. He also loved rock climbing, adventuring, traveling, and reading.

Adam attended USD, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theater. There he met his future wife Ashley Christine Harvey. They were married on October 8, 2011 and were blessed with a son, Allen, on November 1, 2013.

Also in 2011, Adam enlisted in the Army and became a member of the Airborne. He was stationed in Vicenza, Italy, and did one tour in Afghanistan. On their return from Italy they settled in the Remsen/Kingsley area. In 2014, Adam joined the Iowa National Guard, and was commissioned as an officer during 2016.

Adam B. Larson is survived by his wife Ashley and son Allen (Kingsley, IA), mother Sheryl Larson (Chamberlain, SD), sister Audra Larson (Lincoln, NE), Grandfather Dwight Schultz (Cedar Park, TX), Uncle Jeffrey Schultz and wife Preyachat (Cedar Park, TX), father-in-law Frank & Lynette Harvey (Remsen, IA), mother-in-law Deb Buckman (Mitchell, SD).

He was preceded in death by his father Aaron B. Larson, grandparents Arne and Jeanne Larson, and grand-mother Ruth Von Seggern.