Water/wastewater fees increase

The Chamberlain City meeting started with City Engineer Greg Powell presenting the water/ wastewater annual rate increase to the board. In 2003, City adopted a policty that the rate would increase 3 percent annually. State auditors recommended that the City pass a motion endorsing that increase annually, to keep the City eligible for water agreements. The board approved the 2017 rates as $24.20 for 3,000 gallons of water for residential customers, and $25.70 for commercial customers. One flat rate of $31.50 will apply to all customers for sewer service.

