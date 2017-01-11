School activities boast success

Chamberlain High School Athletic Director, Todd Palmer recapped first semester activities at Monday night’s board meeting. All of the programs, ranging from fine arts to athletics, had good participation and boasted success. Palmer stated that many of the programs had lost graduating seniors last year but due to the strength of the programs they are still performing well. “I look for leaders in our programs so we don’t have those peaks and valleys in the programs,” Palmer said.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/