Out on the ice: the annual Chamberlain/ Oacoma ice fishing tournament

The eighth annual Chamberlain-Oacoma Fishing Tournament was held on Saturday Jan. 21 at Dude Ranch. There were 99 participates partnered up to catch the best fish during the event. The tournament started at 8 a.m. with fisherman racing out to their lucky spots and ending at 7 p.m. The participates could fish from the old Chamberlain bridge all the way to Carpenter’s Bottom.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/