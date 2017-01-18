Incubating progress: Growing businesses together

When Tim and Dee Solberg purchased the 6,000-square-foot building at the corner of Courtland and Lawler in Chamberlain in August, they did so with community and economic development in mind and revived what had already evolved into a “business incubator.” “The more people we can get in there, the better,” said Tim Solberg, whose River Dragon Martial Arts studio is in the heart of the building. “It’s meant to make it cheap enough for new businesses to start up. … The rent had to go up a little bit,” due to extensive renovations brought about by termite and water damage and upgraded windows and HVAC system, “but we’re trying to keep it as low-cost as possible.”

