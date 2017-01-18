Happy New Year

“How are you feeling?” Dr. Brooke Schomp asks all her patients who come in for an appointment. When people think of a healthy start to a New Year, they think of working out and keeping their bodies fit. Most people don’t realize having their body aligned is important too. Schomp, owner of Inspire Chiropractic on Chamberlain’s Main Street, believes people should have their bodies adjusted monthly.

