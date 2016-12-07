CSD Foundation selling bricks to ‘build a future’

Many generations have graduated from Chamberlain High School since its first graduating class in 1887. Some were basketball players, cheerleaders, gymnasts or wrestlers, while others performed on stage in theatre, band, choir or oral interpretation. But they all had one thing in common: they were all Cubs.

Now, there is a way for them, their parents or relatives to honor their alma mater this holiday season. The Chamberlain School District Foundation is selling dedication bricks, which will be placed by the administration offices currently under construction as part of the facility project, set for completion this summer. They’ll set under the windows and to the east of the main entrance sidewalk. The total design will be a simple, circular pattern with room to grow as the foundation sells more bricks.