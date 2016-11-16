Community Thanksgiving meal to be offered at CCC

It’s going to take a lot of food and helping-hands, but after a bit of a hiatus, Chamberlain will once again have a Thanksgiving meal for the public to come and enjoy. The event will take place at the Chamberlain Community Center (112 N Main St.), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The meal is free-of-charge and will include options of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, rolls and other traditional Thanksgiving staples like pie – lots and lots of pie.

