News
Bringing Christmas cheer, Santa Claus visited Chamberlain Elementary School on Tues., Dec. 20. Mr. Claus passed out candy canes to all the students he saw.
The Chamberlain Police Department has added a new officer to their department. K9 Officer “Igor” is a one year old Belgain Malinois from the Netherlands and will be the new drug dog.
The gift of giving brings the community together to brighten someone’s holiday.
By Natalie Brandt
Respect, trustworthiness and caring are just a few pillars from the 4-H Character Counts program that every 25 members from the New Horizons 4-H Club measure themselves by.
By Natalie Brandt/SUN
By Kris Rademacher
By Natalie Brandt
Many generations have graduated from Chamberlain High School since its first graduating class in 1887.
By Hannah Ruhlman
Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941--a date which will live in infamy -- the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.
By Ron Falor
Sports
The Lady Cubs hosted the Kimball/White Lake Lady WildKats in an exciting game on Tues., Dec. 20.
PIERRE – The Chamberlain Middle School wrestling team traveled to Pierre on Sat., Dec. 10, to compete against nine other schools.
By Wade Hamiel/Sun
GRE GORY – Chamberlain (2-0) won their game against the Gregory Gorillas (0-1) on Mon., Dec. 12 with a score of 61-39. Seth Friesz had a big game, scoring 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.
By Wade Hamiel/sun
The boys’ basketball team had their first practice Dec. 1. The team has 23 athletes working for a position on the varsity or junior varsity squad.
By Wade Hamiel
By Wade Hamiel
By Wade Hamiel
The Chamberlain Gymnasts competed at their first meet this season on Dec. 1. The ladies traveled to Pierre to compete against Huron, Pierre, and Stanley County.
By Wade Hamiel
Chamberlain Middle School sent their wrestling team to Winner on Nov. 28 to compete. There was a total of nine teams with approximately 135 young wrestlers.
By Wade Hamiel
Wrestling season is beginning under the direction of Head Coach John Donovan, and Assistant Coach, Jeff Steckelberg. There are no seniors in the wrestling program this year.
By Wade Hamiel
By Wade Hamiel
By Wade Hamiel