News
The Chamberlain City meeting started with City Engineer Greg Powell presenting the water/ wastewater annual rate increase to the board.
By Natalie Brandt
Chamberlain High School Athletic Director, Todd Palmer recapped first semester activities at Monday night’s board meeting.
By Kris Rademacher
Welcome the New Year with a healthy look and a new hair style.
By Natalie Brandt
The Chamberlain City’s special end-of-year meeting started with Mayor Chad Mutziger presenting to the board the opening bids for the airport hay-land and cemetery.
By Natalie Brandt
It’s a New Year and time to make new resolutions. To most people its a time to start over.
By Natalie Brandt
Engulfing flames and heavy smoke blocked the view of the Oasis Inn in Oacoma May 30, but seven months later, the future is in sight.
By Natalie Brandt
Perspective. Voice. Dialogue.
By Jona Ohm
Bringing Christmas cheer, Santa Claus visited Chamberlain Elementary School on Tues., Dec. 20. Mr. Claus passed out candy canes to all the students he saw.
The Chamberlain Police Department has added a new officer to their department. K9 Officer “Igor” is a one year old Belgain Malinois from the Netherlands and will be the new drug dog.
The gift of giving brings the community together to brighten someone’s holiday.
By Natalie Brandt
Respect, trustworthiness and caring are just a few pillars from the 4-H Character Counts program that every 25 members from the New Horizons 4-H Club measure themselves by.
By Natalie Brandt/SUN
Sports
Chamberlain fought hard to defeat the Cheyenne Eagle Butte Lady Braves on Sat., Jan. 7. The Lady Cubs came from behind to take the victory. At the half time break, Chamberlain trailed CEB 18-20.
By Wade Hamiel
Salem - In the final middle school wrestling tournament of the season, The CMS wrestlers along with three Junior Varsity wrestlers traveled to the McCentral Middle School & Junior Varsity Tourn
By Wade Hamiel
The Chamberlain Gymnastics Team win their home parents night meet with a 4-point lead over their opponents. The girls had a good night overall.
The Chamberlain Armory was the site of five basketball games on Tues., Dec. 28.
By Wade Hamiel
The East/West Classic was held on Tues., Dec 28. Two teams were not able to make the trip due to bad weather.
By Wade Hamiel
The Lady Cubs hosted the Kimball/White Lake Lady WildKats in an exciting game on Tues., Dec. 20.
PIERRE – The Chamberlain Middle School wrestling team traveled to Pierre on Sat., Dec. 10, to compete against nine other schools.
By Wade Hamiel/Sun
GRE GORY – Chamberlain (2-0) won their game against the Gregory Gorillas (0-1) on Mon., Dec. 12 with a score of 61-39. Seth Friesz had a big game, scoring 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.
By Wade Hamiel/sun
The boys’ basketball team had their first practice Dec. 1. The team has 23 athletes working for a position on the varsity or junior varsity squad.
By Wade Hamiel
By Wade Hamiel
By Wade Hamiel
The Chamberlain Gymnasts competed at their first meet this season on Dec. 1. The ladies traveled to Pierre to compete against Huron, Pierre, and Stanley County.
By Wade Hamiel