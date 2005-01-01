News

Santa visits the students

Bringing Christmas cheer, Santa Claus visited Chamberlain Elementary School on Tues., Dec. 20. Mr. Claus passed out candy canes to all the students he saw.

 

 

New police dog officer

The Chamberlain Police Department has added a new officer to their department. K9 Officer “Igor” is a one year old Belgain Malinois from the Netherlands and will be the new drug dog.

 

Officers giving back to the community

The gift of giving brings the community together to brighten someone’s holiday.

By Natalie Brandt

Helping Hands during the Holiday season

Respect, trustworthiness and caring are just a few pillars from the 4-H Character Counts program that every 25 members from the New Horizons 4-H Club measure themselves by.

By Natalie Brandt/SUN

What a wonderful time of year

Many local organizations and businesses showcase their Christmas displays at the Winter Wonderland at the American Creek park.

Chores for Dan

CMS Explorers donated $2,908 to Dan Hyland to defer medical costs. Modern Woodmen of America matched the Explorers’ donation as well.

The board discusses addition of sixth grade classrooms

By Kris Rademacher

And the winner is...

Here comes Santa Claus

Great Western Bank in Chamberlain held a “meet and greet” for families to have their pictures taken with Santa Dec. 7. James Klages and Sellyck McManus were amoung the attendees.

Giving back to Cub Nation

The gift of giving is what everyone tries to achieve during the holiday season. Chamberlain School District is doing a great job on giving back to the Cub Nation community.

By Natalie Brandt

CSD Foundation selling bricks to ‘build a future’

Many generations have graduated from Chamberlain High School since its first graduating class in 1887.

By Hannah Ruhlman

WAR!

Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941--a date which will live in infamy -- the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.

By Ron Falor

Sports

Lady Cubs battle back to defeat WildKats

The Lady Cubs hosted the Kimball/White Lake Lady WildKats in an exciting game on Tues., Dec. 20.

Powell captures first place

PIERRE – The Chamberlain Middle School wrestling team traveled to Pierre on Sat., Dec. 10, to compete against nine other schools.

By Wade Hamiel/Sun

Friesz scores 1000th career point in win against Gregory

GRE GORY – Chamberlain (2-0) won their game against the Gregory Gorillas (0-1) on Mon., Dec. 12 with a score of 61-39. Seth Friesz had a big game, scoring 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.

By Wade Hamiel/sun

Boys’ basketball team preparing for tough season

The boys’ basketball team had their first practice Dec. 1. The team has 23 athletes working for a position on the varsity or junior varsity squad.

By Wade Hamiel

CMS Girls Basketball Update

By Wade Hamiel

Defending State Champs pound the Lady Cubs

In the first home game of the new season, the Sully Butte Chargers demonstrated to the Lady Cubs why they are the defending State B Champions. The Lady Chargers won the game 71-29.

By Wade Hamiel

JV Gymnasts compete at Pierre Quadrangular

The Chamberlain Gymnasts competed at their first meet this season on Dec. 1. The ladies traveled to Pierre to compete against Huron, Pierre, and Stanley County.

By Wade Hamiel

CMS wrestlers compete at Winner Invitational

Chamberlain Middle School sent their wrestling team to Winner on Nov. 28 to compete. There was a total of nine teams with approximately 135 young wrestlers.

By Wade Hamiel

Wrestling Season Under Way

Wrestling season is beginning under the direction of Head Coach John Donovan, and Assistant Coach, Jeff Steckelberg. There are no seniors in the wrestling program this year.

By Wade Hamiel

Lady Cubs returning seven letter winners

Coach Jeff Neuharth is returning for his 5th year as the head coach for the Lady Cubs Basketball Team. This year he will be assisted by Ron LaMie and Libby Renbarger.
 

By Wade Hamiel

CMS Wrestlers participate in Lyman tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 22

By Wade Hamiel

CMS Girls Basketball Teams Defeat Highmore/Harrold

The Chamberlain 7th grade basketball team defeated Highmore/Harrold on Tues., Nov. 22. The final score was Chamberlain 26 and Highmore/Harold 5.
 

By Wade Hamiel

Chamberlain Sun

116 S. Main Street 
Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325 

(605) 234-1444 (o)
(605) 234-1445 (f)

 