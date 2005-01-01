News
This year, the CMS Explorers have 38 members and are raising money for the fifth annual “Friday Night Lights” program to put up new lights at Don Giese Field.
By Natalie Brandt
Snow storm is coming!
The eighth annual Chamberlain-Oacoma Fishing Tournament was held on Saturday Jan. 21 at Dude Ranch. There were 99 participates partnered up to catch the best fish during the event.
When Tim and Dee Solberg purchased the 6,000-square-foot building at the corner of Courtland and Lawler in Chamberlain in August, they did so with community and economic development in mind and rev
By Wendy Royston
Cooper Mueller and Jessie Ristau practiced their vignette, Getting it Back, about a man who is unwilling to commit to his girlfriend of more than a decade.
By Natalie Brandt/SUN
“How are you feeling?” Dr. Brooke Schomp asks all her patients who come in for an appointment.
By Natalie Brandt/SUN
The Chamberlain City meeting started with City Engineer Greg Powell presenting the water/ wastewater annual rate increase to the board.
By Natalie Brandt
Chamberlain High School Athletic Director, Todd Palmer recapped first semester activities at Monday night’s board meeting.
By Kris Rademacher
Welcome the New Year with a healthy look and a new hair style.
By Natalie Brandt
It’s a New Year and time to make new resolutions. To most people its a time to start over.
By Natalie Brandt
Engulfing flames and heavy smoke blocked the view of the Oasis Inn in Oacoma May 30, but seven months later, the future is in sight.
By Natalie Brandt
Perspective. Voice. Dialogue.
By Jona Ohm
Sports
It was a big weekend of wrestling this past weekend in Chamberlain. The action started Friday night for the Cubs as the team wrestled two duals.
Sierra Kenobbie scored 27 points in the basketball game against Gregory on Tues., Jan. 17, in front of the home crowd.
By Wade Hamiel
PRESHO – The Lady Cubs traveled to Presho to take on their I-90 rivals, the Lady Raiders on Tues., Jan. 10. The Raiders were 6-1 and the Lady Cubs were 2-4.
By Wade Hamiel/Sun
It took four quarters for the Chamberlain boys’ basketball team to defeat the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Sat., Jan. 14, at the Armory.
By Wade Hamiel/Sun
On Tues., Jan. 10 the Cubs wrestling team battled the Gregory/Burke Storm at the Chamberlain Community Center.
By Coach’s report
Chamberlain fought hard to defeat the Cheyenne Eagle Butte Lady Braves on Sat., Jan. 7. The Lady Cubs came from behind to take the victory. At the half time break, Chamberlain trailed CEB 18-20.
By Wade Hamiel
Salem - In the final middle school wrestling tournament of the season, The CMS wrestlers along with three Junior Varsity wrestlers traveled to the McCentral Middle School & Junior Varsity Tourn
By Wade Hamiel
The Chamberlain Gymnastics Team win their home parents night meet with a 4-point lead over their opponents. The girls had a good night overall.
The East/West Classic was held on Tues., Dec 28. Two teams were not able to make the trip due to bad weather.
By Wade Hamiel
The Chamberlain Armory was the site of five basketball games on Tues., Dec. 28.
By Wade Hamiel
The Lady Cubs hosted the Kimball/White Lake Lady WildKats in an exciting game on Tues., Dec. 20.
PIERRE – The Chamberlain Middle School wrestling team traveled to Pierre on Sat., Dec. 10, to compete against nine other schools.
By Wade Hamiel/Sun