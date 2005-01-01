News

SUN, CMS Explorers join for fifth year of fundraising

This year, the CMS Explorers have 38 members and are raising money for the fifth annual “Friday Night Lights” program to put up new lights at Don Giese Field.

By Natalie Brandt

Snow storm is coming!

Snow storm is coming!

 

Out on the ice: the annual Chamberlain/ Oacoma ice fishing tournament

The eighth annual Chamberlain-Oacoma Fishing Tournament was held on Saturday Jan. 21 at Dude Ranch. There were 99 participates partnered up to catch the best fish during the event.

Incubating progress: Growing businesses together

When Tim and Dee Solberg purchased the 6,000-square-foot building at the corner of Courtland and Lawler in Chamberlain in August, they did so with community and economic development in mind and rev

By Wendy Royston

Almost, Maine: It’s love, but not quite

Cooper Mueller and Jessie Ristau practiced their vignette, Getting it Back, about a man who is unwilling to commit to his girlfriend of more than a decade.

By Natalie Brandt/SUN

Happy New Year

“How are you feeling?” Dr. Brooke Schomp asks all her patients who come in for an appointment.

By Natalie Brandt/SUN

Water/wastewater fees increase

The Chamberlain City meeting started with City Engineer Greg Powell presenting the water/ wastewater annual rate increase to the board.

By Natalie Brandt

School activities boast success

Chamberlain High School Athletic Director, Todd Palmer recapped first semester activities at Monday night’s board meeting.

By Kris Rademacher

Spotlighting professions that help people become a healthier, more positive person.

Welcome the New Year with a healthy look and a new hair style.

By Natalie Brandt

Happy New Years and a happy you

It’s a New Year and time to make new resolutions. To most people its a time to start over.

By Natalie Brandt

New name, ownership at Oasis Inn

Engulfing flames and heavy smoke blocked the view of the Oasis Inn in Oacoma May 30, but seven months later, the future is in sight.

By Natalie Brandt

Students find voices in art, build community in unexpected ways

Perspective. Voice. Dialogue.

By Jona Ohm

Sports

Wrestling success at home tournament

It was a big weekend of wrestling this past weekend in Chamberlain. The action started Friday night for the Cubs as the team wrestled two duals.

Lady Cubs pound Gregory Gorillas

Sierra Kenobbie scored 27 points in the basketball game against Gregory on Tues., Jan. 17, in front of the home crowd.

By Wade Hamiel

Lady Raiders edge past the Lady Cubs

PRESHO – The Lady Cubs traveled to Presho to take on their I-90 rivals, the Lady Raiders on Tues., Jan. 10. The Raiders were 6-1 and the Lady Cubs were 2-4.

By Wade Hamiel/Sun

Cubs battle Cavaliers for a victory

It took four quarters for the Chamberlain boys’ basketball team to defeat the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Sat., Jan. 14, at the Armory.

By Wade Hamiel/Sun

Cubs lose dual, wrestle hard Jan. 10

On Tues., Jan. 10 the Cubs wrestling team battled the Gregory/Burke Storm at the Chamberlain Community Center.

By Coach’s report

Lady Cubs Down the Lady Braves 46-40

Chamberlain fought hard to defeat the Cheyenne Eagle Butte Lady Braves on Sat., Jan. 7. The Lady Cubs came from behind to take the victory. At the half time break, Chamberlain trailed CEB 18-20.

By Wade Hamiel

Cubs Score a win against CEB

Salem - In the final middle school wrestling tournament of the season, The CMS wrestlers along with three Junior Varsity wrestlers traveled to the McCentral Middle School & Junior Varsity Tourn

By Wade Hamiel

Gymnasts win home meet

The Chamberlain Gymnastics Team win their home parents night meet with a 4-point lead over their opponents. The girls had a good night overall.

Lady Cubs defeated by Phillip Scotties

The East/West Classic was held on Tues., Dec 28. Two teams were not able to make the trip due to bad weather.

By Wade Hamiel

Another East/West Classic in the books

The Chamberlain Armory was the site of five basketball games on Tues., Dec. 28.

By Wade Hamiel

Lady Cubs battle back to defeat WildKats

The Lady Cubs hosted the Kimball/White Lake Lady WildKats in an exciting game on Tues., Dec. 20.

Powell captures first place

PIERRE – The Chamberlain Middle School wrestling team traveled to Pierre on Sat., Dec. 10, to compete against nine other schools.

By Wade Hamiel/Sun

Chamberlain Sun

116 S. Main Street 
Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325 

(605) 234-1444 (o)
(605) 234-1445 (f)

 